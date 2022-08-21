Rory McIlroy Throws Fan's Remote Control Golf Ball in Water at BMW Championship

Rob Carr/Getty Images

If you're a fan looking to pull off a practical joke during a PGA Tour event, make sure Rory McIlroy isn't around to interrupt it.

Per Adam Schupak of GolfWeek, a fan walked onto the course during the third round at the BMW Championship on Saturday with a remote control golf ball and dropped it on the 15th-hole green in an attempt to get it to go into the cup.

After a few seconds of trying to keep the ball from going into the hole, McIlroy just picked it up and threw it into the pond at the front of the green.

"That wasn't exactly something I expected to see on a Saturday afternoon," said Scott Stallings, who was playing with McIlroy in the third round. "He kept yelling at Rory, 'This is my dream, this is my dream.' I don't know exactly what he was dreaming about, but his ball is gone."

Stallings added McIlroy's response to the situation "was great" because he "was about to go and do the same thing."

According to Schupak, police officers eventually came over to escort the fan away.

Nick Piastowski of Golf.com noted PGA Tour Live analyst Roberto Arguello joked the ball is "going to be hard to control from the water" on the television broadcast after the incident.

The situation didn't seem to bother McIlroy or Stallings that much. Both men made their par putts to finish the hole. They are both in the top 10 heading into the final round, with Stallings just one shot behind leader Patrick Cantlay.