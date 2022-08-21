49ers' Trey Lance 2021 Panini Flawless Platinum Rookie Card Auctions for $132K

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

One sports card collector is placing a big bet on San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance becoming a superstar as he prepares for his first season as a starter in the NFL.

Per Eduardo Razo of NBC Sports Bay Area, Lance's 2021 Panini Flawless Platinum NFL Shield Patch Rookie Autograph card sold at auction for $132,000 on Friday.

There are other reasons outside of a belief in Lance for this particular piece of memorabilia to sell at that price. Razo noted it's the only card of its kind in the world.

Per Jesse Haynes of CardLines.com, Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Zach Wilson of the New York Jets, Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears and Mac Jones of the New England Patriots were the other rookies known to have a rookie patch autograph card in the 2021 Panini Flawless set.

According to Razo, the $132,000 sale price more than doubles the previous high-water mark for a Lance card ($61,000).

Fields, Jones, Lawrence and Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals were also featured in the rookie gems signature set.

Expectations are high for Lance after he was selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. The 49ers used him sparingly as a rookie, though he did start two games when Jimmy Garoppolo was injured.

The North Dakota State alum completed 57.7 percent of his pass attempts for 603 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions in five games last year. He also ran for 168 yards and one touchdown on 38 carries.

Even though Garoppolo is still on the roster, head coach Kyle Shanahan left no doubt that they would be moving forward with the 22-year-old last month when he declared the 49ers to be "Trey's team."