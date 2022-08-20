Astros' Yordan Alvarez Released from Hospital After Experiencing Shortness of Breath

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Houston Astros announced Saturday that outfielder Yordan Alvarez was released from the hospital Friday night after leaving a 6-2 road loss to the Atlanta Braves earlier in the day because of shortness of breath.

The Astros noted that all of Alvarez's tests came back normal and that he was at the ballpark Saturday to undergo further evaluation.

The 25-year-old Alvarez has been one of the best hitters in baseball this season and is firmly in the American League MVP conversation.

In 103 games, the one-time All-Star and 2019 AL Rookie of the Year is slashing .295/.400/.612 with 31 home runs, 77 RBI and 76 runs scored.

With over a month remaining in the 2022 regular season, Alvarez is just two homers shy of matching the career-high 33 he hit last season. Alvarez also drove in a career-high 104 runs in 2021.

The 2021 AL Championship Series MVP primarily served as a designated hitter during his first three MLB seasons, but he has added some value this season by playing 40 games in left field.

While Alvarez seems to have avoided any serious issues, the Astros can afford to take a cautious approach with him before putting him back in the lineup.

At 77-44, the Astros own the best record in the AL and lead the Seattle Mariners by 10.5 games for first place in the AL West.

Houston will be back in action Saturday night when it faces the Braves in the second game of a three-game series.