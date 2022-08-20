Knicks Rumors: Derrick Rose 'Good to Go' After Recovery from Surgery on Ankle Injury

AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

After injuries limited New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose to just 26 games last season, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports the veteran is "good to go right now."

"The Knicks expect him to be rolling when training camp begins," Katz added.

Rose underwent ankle surgery in December in what was initially described as a "minor procedure," with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reporting a one-to-two-week timeline to return. Rose never returned to the lineup, however, suffering a setback in February before being officially shut down for the year in April.

Rose's absence was certainly felt as the Knicks fell to 37-45 last season, one year after earning the fourth seed in the East with a 41-31 record.

The three-time All-Star was a key part of that success, averaging 14.9 points and 4.2 assists per game after a February trade from the Detroit Pistons. He appeared in just 35 games, mostly off the bench, but the squad outscored opponents by 11.5 points per 100 possessions when Rose was on the court. It was the best mark on the team among players with at least 10 appearances, per Basketball Reference.

The Knicks were plus-6.3 points per 100 possessions with Rose on the court in 2021-22, a major difference compared to when Kemba Walker was on the court (minus-9.6).

New York thinks so highly of Rose the squad doesn't want to include him in a trade for Donovan Mitchell, Tony Jones of The Athletic told HoopsHype.

Now that he's back to full strength, Rose could have a significant impact in 2022-23 as a veteran leader who provides two-way ability off the bench.

Of course, the 33-year-old hasn't topped 51 games in a season since 2016-17, meaning the Knicks should have some backup plans in case of another injury.