Chelsea Ban Season-Ticket Holder for Racially Abusing Tottenham's Heung-Min Son

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Chelsea FC announced Saturday that the club has banned a season-ticket holder for racially abusing Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-Min Son.

After condemning the actions last week, Chelsea released a statement Saturday, noting that the fan had been identified and banned:

According to ESPN, a fan was seen making a "racist gesture" toward Son, who is Korean, during a 2-2 draw between Chelsea and Tottenham at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Before the fan was identified, Chelsea released a statement outlining their opposition to discriminatory behavior:

"Chelsea Football Club finds any form of discriminatory behaviour totally abhorrent. It has no place at Chelsea or in any of our communities.

"Chelsea FC has consistently made its zero tolerance position on discriminatory behaviour very clear, yet there are still idiots like this that attach themselves to this club as so called 'fans', which shames Chelsea FC, our coaches, players, staff and our true supporters."

In 2019, a Chelsea fan was arrested at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for allegedly directing racial abuse toward Son.

Son, 30, is in the midst of his eighth season at Tottenham after previously playing for Bundesliga clubs Hamburger SV and Bayer Leverkusen.

In 234 career English Premier League matches, Son has scored 93 times. Across all competitions, he has 131 career goals for Tottenham.

Son has also experienced great success for the South Korean national team, scoring 33 times, putting him in a tie for fourth on South Korea's all-time scoring list.

London rivals Tottenham and Chelsea aren't scheduled to meet again until Feb. 25 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.