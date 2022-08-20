Astros' Yordan Alvarez Transported to Hospital After Exiting vs. Braves with Illness

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Houston Astros veteran Yordan Alvarez was transported to the hospital for further evaluation after exiting Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves with an illness, according to Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle.

A Truist Park EMT and Braves head trainer George Poulis entered the Astros clubhouse shortly after Alvarez exited the game in the fifth inning, according to Grant McAuley of 92.9 The Game.

Mauricio Dubon replaced Alvarez but suffered an injury of his own while trying to catch a fly ball along the center field fence. Jake Meyers entered to replace Dubon.

Alvarez is amid another solid season for the Astros. He entered Friday's game hitting .297/.401/.616 with 31 home runs and 77 RBI in 102 games.

The 25-year-old made his major league debut with the Astros in 2019 and slashed .313/.412/.655 with 27 home runs and 78 RBI in 87 games. He went on to be named Rookie of the Year.

During the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, Alvarez appeared in just two games before undergoing surgery after suffering a partial tear of the patella tendon in his right knee. He returned in 2021 and appeared in 144 games, hitting .277/.346/.531 with 33 home runs and 104 RBI.

The Cuban was also a significant part of Houston's run to the World Series last year, hitting .441/.535./794 with two home runs and nine RBI in series against the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox.

However, his production dipped in the World Series against the Braves as he went 2-for-20 in six games.

Houston signed Alvarez to a six-year, $115 million contract extension in June, locking him up through the 2028 campaign. Considering he has been a significant part of the team's success and will be for years to come, extending his contract was a no-brainer for general manager James Click.

The Astros entered Friday's game against Atlanta with the best record in the American League at 77-43. If Alvarez is sidelined for an extended period of time, Trey Mancini could see more time as the team's designated hitter.