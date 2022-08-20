Preseason Week 2 Takeaways: Romeo Doubs Continues Preseason Brilliance

1 of 5

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Following a clunky possession, the New England Patriots put together a touchdown drive that included chunk gains on the ground and a deep pinpoint pass from quarterback Mac Jones to wide receiver Nelson Agholor for 45 yards.

Jones didn't play in Week 1 of the preseason against the New York Giants, and he had a tough start Friday, with three incomplete passes and a sack over his team's first two possessions, but the Patriots should feel encouraged by his big play to Agholor and a seven-yard scramble while in Carolina Panthers territory.

Furthermore, Ty Montgomery showcased himself well as a dual threat out of the backfield in the first half, recording a reception for five yards along with four carries for 13 yards and a touchdown.

The Patriots offense struggled at the beginning of training camp, and Jones expressed his frustrations to reporters. Last week, against Big Blue, New England accumulated 308 yards and scored 21 points in a loss.

With Jones showing off his arm and some mobility against the Panthers, the offense seems as though it's headed in the right direction. New England didn't even have starting tackles Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn in uniform. Moreover, Agholor could be the deep threat that we saw with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020, averaging 18.7 yards per catch. He averaged 12.8 yards per reception last year.

Following the departure of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who took over the Raiders’ head-coaching job, the Patriots will rely on senior advisor Matt Patricia and quarterbacks coach Joe Judge to call plays and elevate the offense with Jones entering his second campaign.