BMW Championship 2022: Adam Scott Tops Stacked Leaderboard After Round 2

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

After two rounds, Adam Scott sits atop a stacked leaderboard in the 2022 BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware. Scott shot a two-under 69 on Friday for an overall score of eight under.

But Scott holds just a one-shot lead after a tightly contested round. The field behind him features a lengthy list of notable names, including Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay.

Here's a look at the leaderboard after the second day of action:

2022 BMW Championship: Second Round Leaderboard

1. Adam Scott: -8

T2. Scottie Scheffler: -7

T2. Cameron Young: -7

T2. Corey Conners: -7

T2. Jordan Spieth: -7

T6. Cam Davis: -6

T6. Scott Stallings: -6

T6. Rory McIlroy: -6

T6. Xander Schauffele: -6

T6. Patrick Cantlay: -6

Full leaderboard available via PGATour.com

After entering the day trailing Keegan Bradley by one shot, Scott got off to a strong start with an opening-round birdie and sank three birdies in his first six holes.

Scott had a mostly uneventful day beyond that. He notched a birdie on the 12th hole but a double bogey on the 17th hole cut into his lead.

Bradley quickly tumbled down the leaderboard amid a day of struggles, finishing with a second-round score of three over to fall to four under.

Spieth had a strong back nine to make a late climb. He birdied holes 12, 14 and 17 to briefly move into a tie for the lead, but a bogey on the 18th hole leaves him one shot behind Scott in a four-way tie.

McIlroy had an up-and-down day that got off to a shaky start when he bogeyed the second hole. He bounced back with a birdie on the third and two more on the front nine, but a bogey on the 14th hole slowed him down. However, he managed to finish the round in style with a birdie on No. 18.

Without much separation from the field, Scott's lead is far from safe. This should lead to an exciting third round from Wilmington on Saturday.