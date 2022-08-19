BMW Championship 2022: Adam Scott Tops Stacked Leaderboard After Round 2

BMW Championship 2022: Adam Scott Tops Stacked Leaderboard After Round 2August 19, 2022
After two rounds, Adam Scott sits atop a stacked leaderboard in the 2022 BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware. Scott shot a two-under 69 on Friday for an overall score of eight under.
But Scott holds just a one-shot lead after a tightly contested round. The field behind him features a lengthy list of notable names, including Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay.
Here's a look at the leaderboard after the second day of action:
2022 BMW Championship: Second Round Leaderboard
1. Adam Scott: -8
T2. Scottie Scheffler: -7
T2. Cameron Young: -7
T2. Corey Conners: -7
T2. Jordan Spieth: -7
T6. Cam Davis: -6
T6. Scott Stallings: -6
T6. Rory McIlroy: -6
T6. Xander Schauffele: -6
T6. Patrick Cantlay: -6
Full leaderboard available via PGATour.com
After entering the day trailing Keegan Bradley by one shot, Scott got off to a strong start with an opening-round birdie and sank three birdies in his first six holes.
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
Adam Scott entered the week outside the top 30 in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FedExCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FedExCup</a><br><br>He holds the solo lead <a href="https://twitter.com/BMWchamps?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BMWChamps</a> and is projected to jump to No. 3 in the standings. <a href="https://t.co/9SgOkpAeDI">pic.twitter.com/9SgOkpAeDI</a>
Scott had a mostly uneventful day beyond that. He notched a birdie on the 12th hole but a double bogey on the 17th hole cut into his lead.
Bradley quickly tumbled down the leaderboard amid a day of struggles, finishing with a second-round score of three over to fall to four under.
Spieth had a strong back nine to make a late climb. He birdied holes 12, 14 and 17 to briefly move into a tie for the lead, but a bogey on the 18th hole leaves him one shot behind Scott in a four-way tie.
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
There's a new co-leader <a href="https://twitter.com/BMWchamps?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BMWChamps</a>.<a href="https://twitter.com/JordanSpieth?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JordanSpieth</a>'s fifth birdie of the day moves him into a tie for the lead. <a href="https://t.co/i3zCj4r1ii">pic.twitter.com/i3zCj4r1ii</a>
McIlroy had an up-and-down day that got off to a shaky start when he bogeyed the second hole. He bounced back with a birdie on the third and two more on the front nine, but a bogey on the 14th hole slowed him down. However, he managed to finish the round in style with a birdie on No. 18.
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
A walk-off chip-in birdie for <a href="https://twitter.com/McIlroyRory?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@McIlroyRory</a> ...<br><br>The fans <a href="https://twitter.com/BMWchamps?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BMWChamps</a> love it 🗣️🗣️🗣️ <a href="https://t.co/I7lyU5EjiF">https://t.co/I7lyU5EjiF</a> <a href="https://t.co/j14eCAoegP">pic.twitter.com/j14eCAoegP</a>
Without much separation from the field, Scott's lead is far from safe. This should lead to an exciting third round from Wilmington on Saturday.