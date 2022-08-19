LLWS Player Easton Oliverson Takes Assisted Steps on Video from Hospital After Fall

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Easton Oliverson, a 12-year-old from Utah whose team is competing in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, was captured on video taking his first assisted steps at the hospital after undergoing emergency surgery for a severe head injury Monday.

The video was posted to the "Miracles For Tank" Instagram account, which has provided updates on Oliverson's recovery.

He suffered the head injury after falling from a bunk bed Monday morning in a dorm room located in Williamsport. He was airlifted to a children's hospital in Pennsylvania.

Jace Oliverson, Easton's father, posted on Facebook on Tuesday (h/t ESPN) that Easton punctured an artery and needed a piece of his skull removed after the fall. As of Wednesday, he was able to communicate.

Oliverson has received an outpouring of support from the baseball community since suffering the fall. Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts recorded a video for him, as did New York Yankees veteran Matt Carpenter.