Little League World Series 2022: Friday Scores, Bracket Results and Highlights

The 2022 Little League World Series continued Friday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, with four matchups—two games from the United States bracket and two from the International bracket.

Panama kicked off the action with a dominant 9-3 win over the Caribbean and will face Asia-Pacific in the next round. The Southeast region, represented by Tennessee, followed that up with an 11-2 win over the Mountain region, represented by Utah, and will move on to face the Great Lakes region.

Here's a deeper dive into Friday's action:

Friday Games and Scores

Panama (Aguadulce, Panama) 9, Caribbean (Willemstad, Curacao) 3

Southeast (Nolensville, Tennessee) 11, Mountain (Santa Clara, Utah) 2

Canada (Vancouver, British Columbia) 6, Japan (Takarazuka, Hyogo) 0

Panama 9, Caribbean 3

Panama kicked off Friday's action with a dominant performance both on the mound and at the plate, but it all began early with a four-run first inning.

Gabriel de Gracia launched a grand slam to kick things off for Panama. It ended up being his only hit of the day as he finished 1-for-3, but it was more than enough.

Panama added another run in the second inning on a double from Jaime Escudero, but the Caribbean team responded in the fourth inning with three runs scored off a single by Joshua Acosta.

At that point, it looked like the Caribbean team was going to make it a more competitive game, but Panama essentially put the nail in the coffin with a four-run fifth inning to extend its lead to 9-3.

Jeykol De Leon, Alexander Fuentes, Max Pinzon, and Alcibiades Varela all contributed in the fifth frame with RBIs.

De Leon started Friday's game for Panama on the mound, allowing three runs on five hits in five innings while striking out six and allowing just one walk. Fuentes closed things out, striking out one and earning a save in the victory.

Panama will now move on to face Asia-Pacific, represented by Taipei City, Chinese Taipei, on Sunday.

Tennessee 11, Utah 2

Tennessee followed up Panama's win with an arguably more impressive victory over Utah, and, like Panama, it kicked off the first inning with four runs.

The first inning was highlighted by double from Nash Carter, which drove in two runs, and a sacrifice fly by Caz Logue.

Utah cut into Tennessee's lead slightly with a run in the first inning, but Tennessee added another two runs in the second inning before putting things even more out of reach in the fifth inning with five runs to make it an 11-2 game.

Jack Rhodes was one of Tennessee's most effective players Friday, going 4-for-4 at the plate. The team also had eight other players with at least one hit.

William Satinoff and Drew Chadwick split time on the mound for Tennessee. Satinoff pitched 2.1 innings, striking out two and allowing no runs. Chadwick tossed 3.1 innings, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out two.

The big story of this game wasn't about Tennessee's win, though. It was about the support the players, coaches and fans showed for Utah's Easton Oliverson, who missed the game after being airlifted to the hospital Monday morning with a severe head injury.

Oliverson fell off of the top bunk of the bed in his dorm room in Williamsport, punctured an artery and needed a piece of his skull removed in surgery.

On Friday, a video was posted to the "Miracles For Tank" Instagram account showing Oliverson taking his first steps in the hospital since undergoing surgery, which is a great sign.

Jace Oliverson, Easton's father who also serves as an assistant coach for Utah, was presented with his son's Little League World Series participant medal ahead of Friday's game.

Canada 6, Japan 0

The third game of Friday's slate between Canada and Japan saw very little action as pitching dominated the first five innings.

Canada's Jaxon Mayervich, who replaced Lucas Weisser after just 1.2 innings, was dominant on the mound, allowing just three hits and striking out 10 in 4.1 innings. He also drove in what proved to be the winning run in the sixth inning.

Japan pitcher Ryo Ayabe put together a solid performance. However, Canada opened the floodgates on Ayabe in the sixth inning, scoring two runs before Japan replaced him with Kaito Ohta.

Canada added four runs against Ohta in the sixth inning to extend its lead to 6-0. Mayervich closed out the sixth inning with three strikeouts to help Canada improve to 2-0 in Williamsport.

Canada moves on to face Mexico on Monday.

