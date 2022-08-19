Eagles Rumors: Miles Sanders Expected to Be Ready for Week 1 Despite Hamstring Injury

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Despite dealing with a hamstring injury, Miles Sanders is reportedly on track to play in the Philadelphia Eagles' regular-season opener against the Detroit Lions.

Per John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Sanders "should be ready" for Week 1 as he continues to recover from a sore and tight hamstring.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer added the Eagles don't consider the injury to be serious and Sanders could be back soon.

Sanders played eight snaps in Philadelphia's preseason opener against the New York Jets on Aug. 12. He caught two passes, and there was no indication during the game that anything was wrong physically.

In the Eagles' first practice after the game, Sanders didn't participate because of what the team was calling leg soreness. That was updated to a hamstring issue during Tuesday's practice.

During training camp last month, head coach Nick Sirianni brushed off the idea that Sanders may have been dropped down the depth chart when he was seen working with the second-team offense.

"I don't know where that came from," Sirianni told reporters July 30. "Our first three backs —Kenny [Gainwell], Miles [Sanders] and Boston [Scott] rotate in and out three plays in the first two sessions of the period. Those three guys rotate that area. Miles is our guy. There's no secret here."

On the same day, Sanders told the media his goal for 2022 is to "get the respect I deserve."

The Eagles selected Sanders in the second round of the 2019 draft out of Penn State. He has been a productive player with more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage and six total touchdowns each in 2019 and 2020.

Last season saw Sanders' production drop to 912 yards from scrimmage and zero touchdowns on 163 touches. Injuries have been a problem, as he's missed nine games in the past two seasons combined.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts led the team with 139 rushing attempts in 2021. Sanders was second with 137, followed by Scott (87) and Jordan Howard (86).

The Eagles play the Lions at Ford Field in Week 1 on Sept. 11.