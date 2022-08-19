Browns' Jacoby Brissett Aims to 'Prove' He's Right QB After Deshaun Watson Suspension

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

After signing a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns in free agency, Jacoby Brissett is going to play a significant role in determining how successful the team is on the field in 2022.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Brissett said he's "excited" about the opportunity to be a starting quarterback and knows he will have to "prove" every day that he's capable of handling the job.

The NFL and NFL Players Association agreed to a settlement, with Deshaun Watson being suspended for the first 11 games of the regular season and fined $5 million for violating the league's personal conduct policy stemming from more than two dozen allegations of sexual assault and sexual misconduct.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.