Shotzi Airs Out Liv Morgan; Charlotte Shades Becky Lynch; List of WWE NXT UK Cuts

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Shotzi, Morgan Engage in Twitter Spat

Shotzi and SmackDown women's champion Liv Morgan had a war of words Thursday night on Twitter.

It all started when Shotzi responded to a tweet from Liv regarding her arm injury and upcoming match against Shayna Baszler at Clash at the Castle:

Morgan won the SmackDown Women's Championship at Money in the Bank when she cashed in the Money in the Bank contract she won that same night and beat Ronda Rousey.

In a rematch at SummerSlam, Morgan tapped out while Rousey had her in an armbar, but the referee didn't see it and instead counted Rousey's shoulders to the mat, allowing Morgan to retain.

Rousey attacked the referee and Morgan after the match, and Morgan has had her arm in a brace since.

Shotzi and Morgan traded several more shots on Twitter following their initial correspondence, including Shotzi mentioning that Morgan's close friend, current AEW star Ruby Soho, was released from WWE:

Morgan seemed to allude to a potential match against Shotzi for Friday's episode of SmackDown, although WWE hadn't officially announced one as of Friday afternoon.

Liv is set to face another huge test at Clash at the Castle when she defends against a multi-time NXT women's champion and WWE women's tag team champion in Baszler.

Shayna won a seven-woman gauntlet match two weeks ago on SmackDown to become No. 1 contender, and it seems as though she is getting pushed back to the top with Triple H in charge of creative.

Baszler also had an interaction with Rousey on last week's SmackDown, suggesting that the real-life best friends could be on the verge of forming an on-screen alliance against Morgan as well.

Charlotte Discusses Relationship with Lynch

Charlotte Flair appeared on The Broken Skull Sessions with WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin on Friday and gave some insight into her relationship with former friend Becky Lynch.

In a sneak peek of the interview, Charlotte noted that both she and Lynch want to be the best, adding that they are "two alphas who don't see eye to eye."

Flair discussed the fact that she and Becky were once close friends who traveled together and were "each other's crutches." She suggested that may have stopped being the case when she started dating and ultimately married former WWE and current AEW star Andrade, while Lynch married WWE Superstar Seth Rollins.

Rumors have run rampant regarding heat between Flair and Lynch, particularly since a bizarre segment on SmackDown last October.

Charlotte and Becky were supposed to swap the Raw and SmackDown women's titles, but Flair tossed her title at Lynch rather than handing it over, which resulted in it falling to the mat, and made for an awkward situation.

During her own appearance on The Broken Skull Sessions in February, Lynch revealed that the segment didn't go according to plan, and that she was "fuming" afterward.

The Man also said at the time that there was a lot of "tension" and "animosity" between her and Charlotte.

In another video released by WWE this week, Charlotte took part in a word association game with Austin:

She praised many of her peers by calling Rousey "legit," Nikki Bella "star" and Morgan "future," but she called Lynch a "character."

It is unclear if there was any deeper meaning to that choice, but every indication is that The Queen and The Man still aren't on the same page.

WWE Reportedly Releases 23 NXT UK Superstars

After WWE announced the expansion of NXT UK into a new brand called NXT Europe on Thursday, several NXT UK talents were reportedly released from their contracts.

According to PWInsider.com (h/t F4WOnline's Josh Nason), 23 performers involved with the NXT UK brand are believed to have been released, although WWE has not publicly announced any of the cuts.

It is expected that following wrestlers are all no longer under contract with WWE:

Trent Seven

Dave Mastiff

Mark Andrews

Flash Morgan Webster

Sam Gradwell

Kenny Williams

Xia Brookside

Wild Boar

Primate

Amir Jordan

Dani Luna

Emilia McKenzie

Nina Samuels

Rohan Raja

Sha Samuels

Sid Scala

Ashton Smith

Jack Starz

Tyson T-Bone

Teoman

Amale

Eddie Dennis

Saxon Huxley

While some of the aforementioned wrestlers confirmed their releases on Twitter, others are believed to be gone based on the fact that they were moved to the alumni section on WWE.com.

The NXT UK stars still thought to be under contract with WWE are NXT UK champion Tyler Bate, NXT UK women's champion Meiko Satomura, NXT Heritage Cup champion Noam Dar, Blair Davenport, Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, Wolfgang, Isla Dawn, Ilja Dragunov, Charlie Dempsey, Rampage Brown, Oliver Carter, Aleah James, Aoife Valkyrie, Jinny and Stevie Turner.

WWE announced Thursday that NXT Europe will launch in 2023, and that after a Worlds Collide premium live event featuring NXT and NXT UK talent on Sept. 24, NXT UK will take a hiatus before becoming NXT Europe.

On this week's episode of NXT, several NXT UK stars appeared, which was the apparent start of the build to the event. Bate, Davenport and Gallus all made their presence felt on the show.

Of the wrestlers seemingly released from NXT UK, several were involved in the original United Kingdom Championship tournament, including Seven.

Seven was perhaps the most surprising name on the list since he was an NXT UK fixture from the start and even once held the NXT Tag Team Championships with Bate.

While it is possible that many of the names will move on to other wrestling promotions, the door could be open for some of them to return once NXT Europe gets off the ground next year.

