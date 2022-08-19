LeBron James, Dwyane Wade to Executive Produce Documentary on 2008 Olympics Team

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA legends and former Miami Heat teammates LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are joining forces to executive produce a Netflix series about the 2008 United States men's Olympic basketball team.

The documentary, which is entitled The Redeem Team, will feature "unprecedented Olympic footage and behind-the-scenes material," thanks to Netflix working with the International Olympic Committee for the first time ever, according to Angelique Jackson of Variety.

Jon Weinbach, who directed the critically acclaimed The Last Dance docuseries on Michael Jordan, will serve as the director of The Redeem Team as well.

Wade, who was an integral part of the 2008 Olympic team along with James, said the following regarding the documentary:

"In 2008, I played with heroes of mine, All-Stars, friends and future teammates. Outside of winning and showing the world that we were still the most dominant, our other big challenge was changing the perception of what everyone thought about the NBA and USA Basketball! I'm excited for everyone to get an opportunity to go behind the scenes and see all the work that went into this iconic team—The Redeem Team!"

Led by legendary Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski on the sidelines and late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant on the court, the 2008 Olympic team succeeded in putting Team USA back on top of the basketball world.

Four years earlier at the 2004 Summer Games in Athens, the United States settled for a disappointing bronze medal, which served as a catalyst for a campaign to put together the best possible team and coaching staff for Beijing in 2008.

That proved to be a success, as the roster was highlighted by current and future Hall of Famers such as James, Wade, Bryant, Jason Kidd, Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Bosh.

The United States went undefeated in the tournament and beat Spain 118-107 in the final to win gold.

The 2008 Olympics may have also set the stage for the formation of the Heat's "Big 3" in 2010, as LeBron and Bosh joined Wade in Miami, and went on to lead the Heat to four consecutive NBA Finals appearances and two championships.

Viewers across the world can begin watching The Redeem Team on Netflix when it officially drops on Oct. 7.