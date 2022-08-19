Bronny James Rumors: LeBron James' Son Receives Offer from Penny Hardaway, Memphis

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The University of Memphis has thrown its hat in the ring for Bronny James.

Per Joe Tipton of On3.com, the Tigers have offered the Sierra Canyon High School star a scholarship.

According to Tipton, Memphis is believed to be the fourth college program to make James a scholarship offer. USC, North Carolina A&T and North Carolina Central are the others.

James' recruitment is going to be one of the biggest stories around college basketball until he makes a decision.

Earlier this week, Jamie Shaw of On3.com reported Oregon and Ohio State are also in the recruiting mix for James.

Shaw noted Oregon was considered the front-runner, but Bronny's father, LeBron James, seemed to dismiss the notion that any school was in the lead at this early stage in the recruiting process:

The 17-year-old James appears to be carving out an excellent path on his own. He is a 4-star prospect and No. 43 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class, per 247Sports composite rankings.

In his scouting report of James for 247Sports, Eric Bossi noted the 6'3" shooting guard has "added some pop on drives to the rim through traffic or in transition" and he is a "fantastic passer."

Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and North Carolina are among the other notable programs with at least some level of interest in James.

Since taking over as head coach at his alma mater, Penny Hardaway has made the Tigers a force in recruiting. They had the top-ranked class in 2021 with six total commits, including 5-stars Emoni Bates and Jalen Duran, per 247Sports composite rankings.

Memphis has won at least 20 games in each of Hardaway's first four seasons. The program made the NCAA tournament last season for the first time since 2013-14 as the No. 9 seed in the West Region.

The Tigers defeated Boise State in the first round before falling to No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga in the second round.