Little League World Series 2022: Friday Schedule, TV Info and Bracket Predictions

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Three strong contenders for the Little League World Series title take the field Friday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania as teams from Hawaii, Japan and Canada face first-round competition.

In the case of the latter two, they will be facing each other. The showdown between Hyogo and British Columbia highlights a day of fierce competition that will also see Honolulu square off with Metro Region winner Massapequa, New York.

When and where can you find the games and who can you expect to advance with high-profile wins in the opening round? Find out with this preview of Friday's schedule.

