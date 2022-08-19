Little League World Series 2022: Friday Schedule, TV Info and Bracket Predictions

Little League World Series 2022: Friday Schedule, TV Info and Bracket PredictionsAugust 19, 2022
Three strong contenders for the Little League World Series title take the field Friday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania as teams from Hawaii, Japan and Canada face first-round competition.
In the case of the latter two, they will be facing each other. The showdown between Hyogo and British Columbia highlights a day of fierce competition that will also see Honolulu square off with Metro Region winner Massapequa, New York.
When and where can you find the games and who can you expect to advance with high-profile wins in the opening round? Find out with this preview of Friday's schedule.
Friday Schedule
- Caribbean Region (Curacao) vs. Panama Region (Aguadulce) (1 p.m. ET, ESPN)
- Southeast Region (Tennessee) vs. Mountain Region (Utah) (3 p.m. ET, ESPN)
- Japan Region (Hyogo) vs. Canada Region (British Columbia) (5 p.m. ET, ESPN)
- Metro Region (New York) vs. West Region (Hawaii) (7 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Curacao vs. Aguadulce
The Caribbean and Panama regions are represented in the day's opener as the team from Curacao battles Aguadulce.
Aguadulce went undefeated in its regional competition at 5-0 while outscoring opponents 30-3. The team's impressive form helped it become the country's first-ever direct entrant into the tournament.
Strong defense and an oppressive offensive output should lift them past a Curacao team that played well in its region with a 5-1 record but will likely find it difficult to provide the defense necessary to slow the opposition's firepower.
Prediction: Aguadulce
Tennessee vs. Utah
The team out of Tennessee dominated the competition in the Southeast Region, outscoring its rivals 28-5 while going unbeaten. It did not allow a single run until its third game and still managed to win by six runs.
It was clearly the class of that region and will look to continue its excellent form in the opening round of the Little League World Series against Utah.
Utah, representing the Mountain Region for the first time as part of the expanded field, was less dominant but still managed a 3-0 record.
Its wins came in closer games, which may bode well if it gets involved in a tight contest with Tennessee. That doest appear likely, though, given the Nolensville side's output to this point.
Prediction: Tennessee
Hyogo vs. British Columbia
The team out of Takarazuka, Hyogo, Japan was dominant in its region, scoring 36 runs and leaving no question about who the best little league team in the country was.
It enters the LLWS for a showdown with Canada Region winner British Columbia, which obliterated its opponents, amassing 78 runs in eight regional games for an average of 9.75 runs per game.
It allowed 23 during that run.
There is a strong argument to be made for Japan playing a tougher slate as the nation has routinely fielded successful teams in international play.
It is that argument, as well as Hyogo's ability to limit the offensive output of its opponents just enough to outscore them, that should lift Japan past a British Columbia squad it may well see again in the tournament.
Prediction: Hyogo
New York vs. Hawaii
New York won the Metro Region convincingly with an unbeaten record (3-0) and an impressive shutout victory over New Jersey in the final game. Meanwhile, Hawaii rolled through its region by outscoring the opposition 25-5.
While any New York team is destined to steal headlines, Hawaii has been one of the best teams in this tournament for the last couple of years and has real opportunity to win the whole thing in 2022.
Its offense is stronger and its defense is just good enough to stifle the bats of the Massapequa team and earn a victory in the first round. It will not be easy, though.
New York teams are traditionally gritty and good enough to pull off even the most astonishing upsets.
Still, Hawaii is the class of the American bracket and should be in contention to represent the country in the championship game.
Prediction: Hawaii