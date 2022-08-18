Bronny James Rumors: Penny Hardaway, Memphis 'Actively' Recruiting LeBron James' Son

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Memphis Tigers and head basketball coach Penny Hardaway are reportedly recruiting Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, according to Jamie Shaw of On3.com.

Per that report, Hardaway was present at the July Peach Jam basketball camp, among a number of college coaches and NBA scouts and front-office personnel.

Bronny James is considered a 4-star recruit in 247Sports' composite rankings and the No. 43 player in the Class of 2023, the No. 12 player from the state of California and the No. 7 shooting guard.

Eric Bossi of the recruiting site offered the following scouting report on the young player:

"Slowly but surely, Bronny James is starting to come into his own as a player on a loaded Sierra Canyon team. James' 6'3" frame has filled out nicely and he's added some pop on drives to the rim through traffic or in transition. One of his strengths is his ability to make catch-and-shoot jump shots and he is a fantastic passer. James gives good effort on the defensive end where he plays with toughness and versatility. There are times where he can be a bit passive on the offensive end, but overall he has made positive strides as a junior."

He has certainly provided some nice highlights in his young career:

Shaw reported Tuesday that Oregon, Ohio State and USC were in the running for the young guard, adding that, "Sources tell us that ... heading into visits, Oregon has a lead and that James will end up in Eugene."

There would be a natural Nike connection between the James family and Oregon, given that LeBron James has a lifetime deal with the company and its co-founder, Phil Knight, is a Ducks alum.

LeBron quickly shut down that rumor, however:

As for Memphis, Hardaway has been an adept recruiter during his tenure. He nabbed 5-star center James Wiseman in the Class of 2019, another 5-star center in 2020 (Moussa Cisse), a pair of 5-star talents in Emoni Bates and Jalen Duren in 2021 and a slew of 4-star recruits along the way.

Wiseman and Duren are in the NBA. Cisse and Bates ultimately left the school via the transfer portal.

There's little doubt that wherever Bronny James ends up after high school, it will be a high-profile, splashy addition.