Kenny Pickett to Serve as Steelers' Backup QB for 2nd Preseason Game Behind Trubisky

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is set to see a bump in playing time in the team's second preseason game on Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Pickett will be the backup quarterback behind Mitch Trubisky.

"I really think the main emphasis and mentality in regards to how we structured it this week is we just simply want to see Kenny in more varsity action," Tomlin said.

Pickett was the third Steelers quarterback to enter last week's preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks behind Trubisky and Mason Rudolph. After entering during the third quarter, the rookie went 13-of-15 for 95 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning score on a 24-yard pass to Tyler Vaughns.

After Pickett's a stellar debut, Tomlin said this week he wants to get a closer look at the 20th pick in this year's draft.

"We know more about Mason. Mitch has been around the professional game, obviously, so this is a big week for [Pickett] in terms of maybe getting in in the first half of this game and I would imagine getting an opportunity to see front-line defenders for Jacksonville," Tomlin said.

Rudolph is entering his fourth year in Pittsburgh, so he's most familiar with the offensive scheme. The 2017 No. 2 pick, Trubisky signed with the Steelers this offseason in hopes of revitalizing his career, and he appears to be in line to be the team's starter.

However, Trubisky is considered to be a bridge quarterback until Pickett is ready to take the reins. On Saturday, the 24-year-old will get to show how far along he is in his development and potentially give Tomlin something to think about when deciding this season's starting quarterback.