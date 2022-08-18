Little League World Series 2022: Thursday Scores, Bracket Results and Highlights

AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar

The 2022 Little League Baseball World Series continues Thursday with four winner's bracket matchups—two each from the United States and International sides.

Multiple weather delays led to a staccato start to the proceedings, but threats of lightning gave way to brighter skies and clearer radars that allowed the tournament to go down in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Here's a look at how it all went down on Day 2 of the tournament, which expanded to 20 teams in 2022 and includes international squads for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday Games and Scores

Asia-Pacific (Taipei City, Chinese Taipei) 2, Europe-Africa (Bologna, Italy) 0

Great Lakes (Hagerstown, Indiana) 8, Midwest (Davenport, Iowa) 7

Puerto Rico (Guaynabo) vs. Mexico (Matamoros, Tamaulipas): In Progress

Southwest (Pearland, Texas) vs. Mid-Atlantic (Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania): Upcoming

Asia-Pacific 2, Europe-Africa 0

Five pitchers combined for a one-hitter to lead Asia-Pacific (Taipei City, Chinese Taipei) over Europe-Africa (Bologna, Italy) 2-0 to lead off the day.

Li Fang-Mo opened and struck out three batters over 1.1 innings before handing the ball off to Hsiao Chao-Hsun, who fanned five over 2.2 perfect frames.

Wang Yuan-Fu, Liao Yuan-Shu and Shen Li-Chen combined to pitch the last two innings, striking out four and allowing just two baserunners on a walk and a hit.

Europe-Africa only had three baserunners courtesy of first- and fifth-inning walks and a two-out Emanuele Arcieri single in the sixth and final inning. That brought the tying run to the dish, but a groundout ended the game.

At the dish, leadoff hitter Liao Yuan-Shu posted two hits and two runs. He scored off a first-inning Shen Li-Chen single for the game-winning run.

He later scored on a fourth-inning double from Tseng Yi-Che, who went 2-for-3 with a walk.

Asia-Pacific advances to the next winner's bracket round and face the victor of the Panama (Aguadulce) vs. Caribbean (Punta Cana, Dominican Republic) matchup. Europe-Africa will go to the elimination bracket and play Australia (Queensland).

Great Lakes 8, Midwest 7

An instant Little League World Series classic went the way of Great Lakes (Hagerstown, Indiana) after they earned an 8-7 walk-off win over Midwest (Davenport, Iowa).

Midwest opened the scoring in the top of the first after a two-out Greyson Ballinger RBI single.

However, Great Lakes put up a four-spot in the bottom half of the frame thanks to a Kaden Hall RBI double, a Heath Johnson bases-loaded walk and a Clark Thornburg two-RBI single.

Great Lakes added three more in the second off a Graham Vinson RBI double, a Hayden Moore RBI single and a Nolan Cheeseman run on a wild pitch.

Undeterred, Midwest scored six unanswered runs to tie the game at seven. Four of them occurred in the third inning off a Ballinger RBI single and a pair of errors. A Ted Swanson RBI single and a Mason McFate sacrifice fly tied the game in the fourth inning.

No runs were scored until the bottom of the sixth. A pair of walks put Great Lakes runners on first and second with one out. Hall hit the ball up the middle, but it was snagged and led to a double-play attempt. The force at second was good for the second out, but Preston Allred scored on an overthrow to first.

Great Lakes will face the victor of Southeast (Nolensville, Tennessee) and Mountain (Santa Clara, Utah) in the winner's bracket. Midwest will move to the elimination bracket to play Northwest (Bonney Lake, Washington).

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.