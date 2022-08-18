X

    Browns' Haslam, Berry Say They'd Still Make Deshaun Watson Trade Despite Suspension

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVAugust 18, 2022

    Nick Cammett/Getty Images

    Both Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and general manager Andrew Berry said they would have still traded for quarterback Deshaun Watson if they knew he was going to be suspended 11 games for the 2022 season.

    Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero

    Would <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Browns?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Browns</a> owner Jimmy Haslam make the Deshaun Watson trade again today?<br><br>"Absolutely."<br><br>Says he believes in the second chances. "Is he never supposed to play again? Is he never supposed to be part of society?"<br><br>Mentions Kareem Hunt's second chance, says that worked out well.

    Aditi Kinkhabwala @AKinkhabwala

    Asked if the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Browns?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Browns</a> would make the same deal for Deshaun Watson today that they did in April, GM Andrew Berry says, “Yes we would.” And: “We felt we made an informed decision.”

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    Browns owner Jimmy Haslam on whether he's comfortable having Deshaun Watson on his team: "Absolutely. 100%." GM Andrew Berry: "We believe Deshaun has strong, positive qualities."

    "Does he get no chance to rehabilitate himself?" Haslam added while speaking to reporters. "That's what we’re gonna do."

    It's unclear why Haslam referenced Watson having the chance for rehabilitation since Watson has maintained his innocence. Haslam also acknowledged the Browns were willing to be the team to acquire Watson in the first place because of his ability as a player.

    "You can say that's because he’s a star quarterback," he noted. "Well, of course."

    On Thursday, the NFL and NFLPA reached an agreement on an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine for Watson after the league appealed the six-game suspension originally given by independent arbitrator Sue L. Robinson.

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    The NFL has now announced the settlement for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Browns?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Browns</a> QB Deshaun Watson <a href="https://t.co/q5fg5BRQa5">pic.twitter.com/q5fg5BRQa5</a>

    While Watson was with the Houston Texans, 25 women filed civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault and misconduct. He settled 23 of the 25 lawsuits against him, and one was dropped.

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Two Texas grand juries also declined to pursue criminal charges against Watson.

    Michele Steele @MicheleSteele

    "So are we going to make sure that it's a male and a <br>male? Is that what we're going to do? And again, I think there's more therapy that needs to be done...what is going on that (Watson) has these predatory behaviors?" (2/2)

    Nancy Armour @nrarmour

    I hope Sue L. Robinson’s prohibition on non-team therapists still applies. Given Watson’s statements today, it’s needed to keep women safe.

    Bill Barnwell @billbarnwell

    The Browns organization treating this case as a "situation" (as if that wasn't directly created by Watson's actions) and adversity for the team to rally past and overcome might come close.

    While speaking to reporters Thursday, Watson maintained his innocence but apologized to "everybody that was affected":

    Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo

    Deshaun Watson on why he’s apologizing then: “For everybody that was affected by this situation. There were a lot of people that were triggered.”

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    Deahaun Watson told reporters today in a press conference that he continues to “stand on my innocence. … I always said I never assaulted or disrespected anyone.” He said he apologized because “there were a lot of people triggered.” <a href="https://t.co/zSsNpxOE1P">https://t.co/zSsNpxOE1P</a>

    Watson's suspension will begin Aug. 30 and he won't be eligible to play again in game action until Dec. 4 against his former team, the Texans.

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    Deshaun Watson’s 11-game suspension will begin Aug 30, on the NFL’s roster cutdown day. He may return to the team’s training facility and participate in limited activities on Oct 10. On Nov. 14, he can resume practicing, and Watson can play again Dec 4 against the Houston Texans.

    Financially, the impact of Watson's suspension and fine will equate to a drop in the bucket of the $230 million he's guaranteed in his contract with the Browns.

    Ed Werder @WerderEdESPN

    In addition to the $5M fine, Deshaun Watson will lose $632,500 in salary this season based on the 11-game suspension. His base salary is $1,035,000 in 2022 and then jumps to $46M in the 2023 season. His $5M fine equates to 2.2 percent of his $230M guaranteed contract.

    The 26-year-old was traded to the Browns in March alongside a 2024 sixth-round draft choice for three first-round picks (2022, 2023, 2024), two fourth-round picks (2022, 2024) and a 2023 third-rounder.

    He promptly signed a five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million deal.

    Watson last played an NFL game in the 2020 season after he remained away from the Texans for the entirety of the 2021 campaign amid the lawsuits filed against him, and after he had previously requested a trade.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.