WWE Announces Launch of NXT Europe in 2023; NXT UK to Go on 'Brief Hiatus'

WWE announced Thursday that it is set to expand the NXT UK brand with the creation of NXT Europe.

According to Ryan Gaydos of Fox News, WWE is planning for NXT UK to go on hiatus for "a few months" before officially launching NXT Europe in 2023.

NXT UK's final event will be Worlds Collide, which is set to take place on Sept. 4 and will see NXT and NXT UK Superstars face each other in a series of matches, which explains why Tyler Bate, Blair Davenport and Gallus of NXT UK all appeared on this week's episode of NXT UK.

