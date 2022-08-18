NFL HOF WR Michael Irvin Shown on Video Attempting to Break Up Fight in Dallas Bar

Michael Irvin (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin unsuccessfully tried to quell tensions before a fight broke out involving one of his friends at a Texas bar on Monday night.

TMZ Sports posted video and details from the brawl Thursday. A man is shown trying to interact with the Hall of Fame wide receiver while he was playing pool before Irvin's friend asks him to leave, which sparked a confrontation.

Irvin attempts to calm the situation by giving the man a hug, but the tensions continued to mount and the former NFL player's friend got struck several times, per TMZ.

Local police told TMZ they never received a call from the bar and there's no active investigation.

Irvin left the bar a short time after the incident and hasn't publicly commented on the situation. No update was provided about his friend's status.

Irvin returned to Texas after an appearance on ESPN's First Take in New York City on Monday. He also serves as an analyst for the NFL Network.

The 56-year-old Florida native earned five Pro Bowl selections and won three Super Bowl titles during a 12-year career with the Cowboys that ended in 1999. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of its 2007 class.

Dallas, which selected the wideout in the first round of the 1988 draft, also placed him in the team's Ring of Honor in 2005.