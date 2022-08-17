Cardinals' Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Felt Ravens 'Really Didn't Need Me' Sometimes

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is set to see his old teammates Sunday when the Arizona Cardinals visit the Baltimore Ravens for the second game of the preseason.

Brown opened up about his departure from Baltimore on Wednesday, telling Cardinals team reporter Darren Urban he wanted to be in a situation where he'd be valued for his abilities on the field.

"It's about happiness," Brown said. "I want to feel like I am a part of something to win. At the Ravens, I just felt like sometimes they really didn't need me. Regardless if I was there or not, they were going to win games. I love the game too much. I want to be involved."

After spending the first three seasons of his career with the Ravens, Brown was traded to the Cardinals on the first night of the 2022 NFL draft. The deal reunited him with Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray, as the two of them played together in college at Oklahoma.

Baltimore is known for its run-heavy offense that is built around star quarterback Lamar Jackson. Despite playing on a team that led the league in rushing yards last season, Brown managed to set career-highs in 2021 with 91 receptions and 1,008 receiving yards while adding six touchdowns.

Brown is expected to play a significant role right away for Arizona. Star wideout DeAndre Hopkins was suspended for the first six games of the 2022 season for violating the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy. Brown will likely assume the No. 1 receiver role for the Cardinals until Hopkins returns.

Thanks to Brown's chemistry with Murray, there's confidence among the team that he will fit seamlessly into the offense.

"There are always going to be growing pains the first year in the offense," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "But as we have said all along his familiarity with the offense based on his college experience definitely helps, and his comfort level with the quarterback is huge. I expect by Week 1 he'll understand what we are trying to accomplish."

Brown was arrested near the beginning of training camp for criminal speeding, and he addressed it for the first time Wednesday.

"I want to learn from it," Brown said. "I'm not a guy who gets into trouble, so I want to put in my past and make sure I'm always doing the right things at all times."