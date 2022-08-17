Bengals' Joe Burrow Reveals Ruptured Appendix Led to July Surgery

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow revealed some details about his appendectomy during his first press conference since undergoing the surgery July 26.

Ben Baby of ESPN noted Burrow said the appendix ruptured.

"It wasn't normal appendicitis that you hear about," Burrow said. "I didn't really feel much. Just getting checked out and had some discomfort so we thought we'd get it checked out. Turns out I had it. So we had to get it fixed."

Burrow lost weight from the surgery and said regaining his strength has been a focus as he returns to practice.

"When they cut into you and do all that stuff your core is going to lose some muscle and some strength just getting that back," he said.

The LSU and Ohio State product plans on being ready to go for the Sept. 11 opener against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. Wednesday was the first time he participated in team drills at practice after the surgery.

Having Burrow healthy by Week 1 will be key for the Bengals as they look to take another run at a title after losing in the Super Bowl last season.

He completed 70.4 percent of his passes for 4,611 yards, 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions during his second season and then led Cincinnati to playoff wins over the Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs.

The team fell just short of the Lombardi Trophy with a 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl as Burrow went 22-of-33 passing for 263 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions.

If he is sidelined at any point during the 2022 campaign, the Bengals will likely turn toward backup Brandon Allen. He has started nine games for the Denver Broncos and Bengals during the last three seasons and has a 2-7 record.