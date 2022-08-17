Aaron Rodgers, Packers Young WRs Meet After QB's Criticism over Inconsistency

Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers offered some public constructive criticism of the team's young wideouts on Tuesday.

One day later, Rodgers was among a group that met with the wideouts in the quarterback meeting room to discuss some issues.

"It was just really giving us advice," rookie receiver Samori Toure said, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky. "Basically, letting us know that the Green Bay receiving corps has always been held to a super-high standard. All the legends who have been through here. It's just about us carrying on that standard and stepping up."

Rookie receiver Romeo Doubs also spoke about what Rodgers said.

"Aaron spoke to us about what he likes or whatnot just based on concepts or what he sees," Doubs noted. "He just wants us to see what he sees, so then that way we can be able to react faster, play faster and just be able to dominate and continue to be who we are."

All three Packers quarterbacks and key members of the offensive staff attended the meeting, per Demovsky. Rodgers did not call for the meeting, but he did much of the talking during the session.

Rodgers is largely used to playing with longtime Packers veterans at wideout over the years, such as Donald Driver, Jordy Nelson, Greg Jennings, Randall Cobb and Davante Adams.

While Cobb is still a Packer, Green Bay's ex-No. 1 wideout in Adams has been traded to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Allen Lazard, who is entering his fourth NFL season, is set to take over as the No. 1 wide receiver. The Packers also added veteran Sammy Watkins.

But there's plenty of youth and inexperience in the wideout room with some rookies (Toure, Doubs, Christian Watson, Danny Davis), a second-year pro (Amari Rodgers) and a four-year vet in Juwann Winfree, who has played just 12 games in his first three seasons.

The Packers will ultimately have to regroup at the position after losing a target monster in Adams, who had 123 catches for 1,553 yards and 11 scores last year.

Ultimately, members of the Packers' passing attack still have time to get on the same page more consistently. The team has two more preseason games left and about four weeks of practice remaining before it opens the season against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 11.