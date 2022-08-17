Reds' Joey Votto Will Undergo Season-Ending Surgery on Rotator Cuff Injury

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto announced that he will undergo season-ending surgery Friday to repair a rotator cuff tear.

"I don't know how to explain it ... like what exactly happened, but it's been lingering for a while, and I've had a difficult time with it," Votto said.

He clarified that the injury originated in 2015 and that he's played through it. However, Votto noted that it has been particularly painful over the past three to four months.

The 16-year MLB veteran had 11 home runs, 41 RBI, a .205 batting average and a .689 OPS this season.

Votto, who turns 39 years old in September, has played his entire career with the Reds. He's a six-time All-Star who won National League MVP honors in 2010.

Votto last played Tuesday in an 11-4 loss to the Phillies.

The 46-70 Reds are having a lost season that sees them just one game ahead of the Pittsburgh Pirates for last in the NL Central. Votto had struggled of late with just two hits in his last 39 plate appearances over nine games.

He deserves a lot of credit for playing through the pain and contributing as much as he could, especially amid a tough campaign, but opting for the season-ending surgery in hopes of alleviating the problem is likely the best course while the Reds play out the string.

This year wasn't his best, but Votto has still been tremendous in Cincinnati. He's finished top-seven in the NL MVP voting six times and earned Gold Glove honors in 2011. He's sported a .926 OPS for his career and hit over .300 in nine seasons.

Without Votto and Mike Moustakas, who is on the 10-day injured list with a calf setback, the Reds can turn to Matt Reynolds or Kyle Farmer to play first. Reynolds played there Wednesday in a 1-0 win over the Phillies.