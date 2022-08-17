WWE Rumors: Johnny Gargano Open to Discussing Return as Triple H Oversees Creative

Photo credit: WWE.com

The recent shift in power within WWE reportedly has former NXT star Johnny Gargano contemplating a potential return to the company.

According to Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, Gargano is open to going back to WWE and wants to speak to new WWE head of creative Triple H about "seeing how things would be changing."

Haynes added that Gargano is apprehensive about the "grind" associated with working for WWE in the wake of he and fellow former NXT star Candice LeRae having their first child together, but the "overarching factor for him walking away was dissatisfaction with his position/direction with no set plan for how he'd be used."

Gargano has been a free agent since December, which is when his WWE contract expired. He has not wrestled for another company since then and has instead focused on being with his son.

Johnny Wrestling has appeared at several autograph signings, however, and he has explored other revenue streams, such as streaming on Twitch and putting merchandise on Pro Wrestling Tees.

Haynes noted that in addition to his potential interest in WWE, Gargano has already had some talks with AEW.

Many of the stars who Triple H featured during his time as the head of NXT have made their way to AEW after getting released from WWE or having their contracts expire.

Among them are Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish, Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo, Pac, FTR, Athena and Ruby Soho.

Gargano would likely be a good fit in AEW because of the focus on in-ring work and his status as one of the best pure wrestlers in the world, but things clearly seem to be changing in WWE as well.

In the few weeks since Triple H took over as head of WWE creative following the retirement of Vince McMahon, there has been added focus on the in-ring product, championships, the midcard and the tag team divisions on both Raw and SmackDown.

Also, Triple H has brought back several former NXT stars who were released when McMahon was at the helm, including Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Dexter Lumis and Hit Row.

Given that Triple H pushed Gargano to the moon, put him in tons of main events and made him NXT champion, North American champion and NXT tag team champion during his NXT run, there is little doubt that The Game would love to have him back.

The ball is likely in Gargano's court, and he finds himself in an advantageous position with each of the top two companies seemingly having an interest in signing him.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).