FedEx Cup Standings 2022: Points Leaderboard Before BMW Championship

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Less than half of the players entered into the BMW Championship will move on to the final leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Seventy players qualified for the tournament held in Wilmington, Delaware, but only 68 players will fight for the remaining entries into the Tour Championship. That's because Cameron Smith withdrew because of a hip injury, and Tommy Fleetwood will miss the tournament because of personal reasons.

Will Zalatoris confirmed his spot in the Tour Championship with a win at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Zalatoris moved into first place in the FedEx Cup standings with the win that carried 2,000 points in the playoff rankings.

Scottie Scheffler is second to Zalatoris, and he has a nearly 3,000-point difference between himself and Wyndham Clark in 70th place. Scheffler and Zalatoris are the only golfers with more than 3,000 FedEx Cup points, and they are the only competitors mathematically safe to go through.

Sam Burns, Tony Finau and other golfers in the top 10 are likely safe as well, but that does not mean the BMW Championship will lack drama. Thirty-eight golfers begin the tournament beneath the cut line for the 30th and final berth into the Tour Championship.

FedEx Cup Standings

1. Will Zalatoris - 3,680 points

2. Scottie Scheffler - 3,555

3. Cameron Smith - 2,547

4. Sam Burns - 2,428

5. Tony Finau - 2,260

6. Xander Schauffele - 2,174

7. Patrick Cantlay - 2,129

8. Sepp Straka - 2,109

9. Rory McIlroy - 2,103

10. Justin Thomas - 1,995

Full standings can be found here on GolfChannel.com.

You will find motivating factors all over Wilmington County Club this week.

The primary storyline revolves around which golfers move into the top 30 and which ones fall out of qualification for the Tour Championship.

Clark was the last golfer to survive the cut after the FedEx St. Jude Championship. He sits in 70th place with plenty of work to do to play one more week.

Keegan Bradley, Matt Kuchar and Adam Scott are among the notable names sitting between 31st and 70th places going into the BMW Championship.

J.J. Spaun resides on the cut line in 30th place. He could have been much higher in the FedEx Cup standings if he did not go through a final-round collapse in Memphis last week. Spaun was the third-round leader and finished with a final-round 78.

The easiest solution to avoiding the cut is to win the event. Zalatoris went from 12th to first by way of his victory at the St. Jude Championship. A much larger jump could happen if a player further down the standings wins in Delaware.

The points assigned for finishing positions were quadrupled for the playoffs. For example, Zalatoris picked up 2,000 playoff points instead of the regular 500 for his victory in Memphis.

A top-10 finish should get the job done for most of the players beneath the cut to leap into the top 30, but a win is the only guaranteed way for them to get into the Tour Championship without worrying about a points sweat.

The other dynamic in play is the positioning of the top golfers in the FedEx Cup standings. The top player after the BMW Championship starts the Tour Championship with a 10-under score and a two-stroke edge over second place. The second-place golfer starts at eight-under, third place begins at seven-under, fourth in the standings starts at six-under and fifth is alone at five-under.

The rest of the golfers who qualify for the Tour Championship will be grouped in fives and will start anywhere from four-under to even-par.

A year ago, Patrick Cantlay won the BMW Championship in a playoff and went on to win the FedEx Cup. Dustin Johnson won the playoff format in 2020 after he was first in the standings after two postseason events.

Zalatoris, Scheffler and others will be looking for the top spot because history suggests that player will likely come away with the FedEx Cup.