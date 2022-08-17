Dolphins' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles

1 of 3

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Dolphins have one sure thing at cornerback and that is Xavien Howard starting on one side of the defense in Week 1.

After that, Miami may have to make its decision the week before its regular-season opener given the current status of Byron Jones.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Tuesday that Jones' status is "unknown" despite the coaching staff being hopeful he will be ready, per ESPN.com's Marcel Louis-Jacques.

Trill Williams' knee injury further complicates the cornerback situation because he could have slid into Jones' spot while he worked back to full health.

Veteran cornerback Mackensie Alexander was brought in as a free agent to compete with Noah Igbinoghene, Keion Crossen and Nik Needham.

McDaniel did not want to confirm if Alexander would specifically play in the slot corner role, per Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.

That likely leaves an open competition for the second starting spot if Jones is unable to go for Week 1, and at minimum, the third and slot corner jobs are up for grabs.

Igbinoghene has been disappointing during his time in the NFL, Needham has over 50 tackles and at least two interceptions in each of his three seasons and Crossen has four starts over four seasons.

Alexander, who spent most of his career with Minnesota, and Needham seem like the two favorites to win the No. 2 cornerback job. Both players could end up with major roles in Week 1 if Jones is unable to suit up.

Needham seems like the natural fit because he has been with the team, but Alexander was not brought in just to get cut. At least for the first week, the two could be on the same field together while Miami's other starting cornerback heals up.

Prediction: Nik Needham, Mackensie Alexander