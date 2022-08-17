X

    Phillies Become 9th MLB Team to Reach 10,000 All-Time Wins

    Doric SamAugust 17, 2022

    Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

    The Philadelphia Phillies made history in Tuesday's win over the Cincinnati Reds, becoming the ninth MLB team ever to record 10,000 all-time wins.

    Philadelphia Phillies @Phillies

    No. 10,000 in the W column!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RingTheBell?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RingTheBell</a> <a href="https://t.co/DVm3pAqZG0">pic.twitter.com/DVm3pAqZG0</a>

    The Phillies achieved the momentous victory in grand fashion, defeating the Reds 11-4. Rhys Hoskins led the way with two home runs and five RBI. Nick Castellanos and Garrett Stubs also launched homers for Philadelphia.

    With the win, the Phillies improved to 65-51 and maintained a 1.5-game lead for the second wild card spot in the National League. Philadelphia will look to complete a three-game sweep of Cincinnati on Wednesday.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.