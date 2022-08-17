Phillies Become 9th MLB Team to Reach 10,000 All-Time Wins

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies made history in Tuesday's win over the Cincinnati Reds, becoming the ninth MLB team ever to record 10,000 all-time wins.

The Phillies achieved the momentous victory in grand fashion, defeating the Reds 11-4. Rhys Hoskins led the way with two home runs and five RBI. Nick Castellanos and Garrett Stubs also launched homers for Philadelphia.

With the win, the Phillies improved to 65-51 and maintained a 1.5-game lead for the second wild card spot in the National League. Philadelphia will look to complete a three-game sweep of Cincinnati on Wednesday.