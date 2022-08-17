X

    Lions HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2022: Best Fan Tweets, Memes from Episode 2

    August 17, 2022

    If the opening episode of Hard Knocks' portrayal of Detroit Lions training camp was about getting to know head coach Dan Campbell and some of the franchise cornerstones such as Aidan Hutchinson, the second one was a love letter to the city and an introduction to some of the other players.

    Whether it was members of the team explaining what Detroit represents to them, old footage of the Lions' mascot and the Silverdome, and a training camp visit from the legendary Barry Sanders, the city and its history served as a clear backdrop for Tuesday's episode.

    TheDLine™ @TheDetroitLine

    Detroit is Home.<br>Detroit is Love.<br>Detroit is the Jungle.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> 🏈 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OnePride?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OnePride</a>

    23 Days Till NFL Football @BostonConnr

    No way this used to be the Lions mascot. <br><br>No. Way. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> <a href="https://t.co/d47LWOs44D">pic.twitter.com/d47LWOs44D</a>

    NFL @NFL

    Lions legend <a href="https://twitter.com/BarrySanders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BarrySanders</a> stopped by for a visit. Could he still play? 🤔 (via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLFilms?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflfilms</a>)<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> with the <a href="https://twitter.com/Lions?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lions</a> airs tonight at 10pm ET on <a href="https://twitter.com/hbomax?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@hbomax</a> <a href="https://t.co/1Oo8wc8pTv">pic.twitter.com/1Oo8wc8pTv</a>

    Detroit Griot @JustCallmeBHunt

    I will never get tired of watching Barry Sanders highlights. Best running back ever!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a>

    NFL Films @NFLFilms

    The #1 threat to ankles in the 90s <a href="https://twitter.com/BarrySanders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BarrySanders</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> <a href="https://t.co/Sj4CrWu45i">pic.twitter.com/Sj4CrWu45i</a>

    There were also a number of players on the forefront, including rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

    Both of them inspired plenty of reactions from viewers, especially when Rodriguez thrived in practice and St. Brown named all 16 wide receivers who were selected ahead of him during the 2021 NFL draft when he wasn't training with his father and two-time Mr. Universe, John Brown:

    Kory Woods @KoryEWoods

    Amon-Ra St. Brown right now… <a href="https://t.co/0cjS40s0kh">pic.twitter.com/0cjS40s0kh</a>

    Tony Dombrowski @tonydombrowski

    Holy smokes, Amon-Ra St. Brown knows the names and schools of EVERY WR that went ahead of him in the draft. This guy is hungry, and I love it.

    Brad Galli @BradGalli

    Amon-Ra St. Brown has receipts. All of them. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a>

    The Incredible Meg @Incredible_Meg

    Amon-Ra St. Brown watching all 16 WR’s get drafted before him. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lions?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lions</a> <a href="https://t.co/8lxmIr3W5d">pic.twitter.com/8lxmIr3W5d</a>

    Kellie Rowe @kellierowe

    Amon-Ra St. Brown has repeatedly mentioned how he knows exactly who was taken before him. and how he’ll make those teams regret it. that draft scene 🔥🔥🔥🔥

    Derek Jones @DerekJones79

    Random <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> highlight: John Brown, the father of Amon-Ra St. Brown and a former Mr. Universe, took a random shot at Kevin Durant because of the latter's torn Achilles. "I have a question for guys like Kevin Durant...when was the last time you did a calf raise?"

    Nick Leach @NickLeach_

    44 is built DIFFERENT <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rodrigo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rodrigo</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OnePride?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OnePride</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a>

    Pride of Detroit @PrideOfDetroit

    MALCOLM RODRIGUEZ HYPE, LETS GOOO

    Brad Galli @BradGalli

    Malcolm Rodriguez getting a big spotlight on the second episode of ‘Hard Knocks.’<br><br>The rookie linebacker was a sixth round pick. 👀

    Tony Dombrowski @tonydombrowski

    Oh yeah, the Lions LOVE Malcolm Rodriguez. Even HBO is showing love.

    Bill Jones @CBS11BillJones

    I’ll never understand how Rodrigo lasted until the 6th round. 📗<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a>

    Remembering those names certainly worked for St. Brown because he tallied 90 catches for 912 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie.

    Other standout moments from Tuesday's episode was another memorable speech from Campbell and backup quarterback David Blough supporting his wife, Melissa Gonzalez, while she competed in the previous Olympics and trained for the next ones.

    Detroit Lions @Lions

    All good, men<br><br>🎥 <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLFilms?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLFilms</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> <a href="https://t.co/qakiJt7GyN">pic.twitter.com/qakiJt7GyN</a>

    Bobby Thompson @BThomps81

    I’m gonna say this every week, Dan Campbell’s energy is contagious. Players love this guy and you can see why.

    Jamie Edmonds @Jamie_Edmonds

    I love the Bloughs <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a>

    Jenna Cottrell @JennaCottrell

    Hard Knocks 🥹🥹🥹<br><br>David Blough cheering on his wife Melissa crush her race is too damn sweet

    It all built toward the preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons, which was an unfortunate turn of events for Blough. After all, he fumbled the ball late in the fourth quarter while protecting a three-point lead, and Atlanta responded by driving down the field and scoring a touchdown in the final two minutes to secure a 27-23 win.

    Attention will now turn toward Detroit's ability to bounce back in the second preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts.

    It will surely be highlighted in the third episode next Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.

