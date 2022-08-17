Lions HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2022: Best Fan Tweets, Memes from Episode 2

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

If the opening episode of Hard Knocks' portrayal of Detroit Lions training camp was about getting to know head coach Dan Campbell and some of the franchise cornerstones such as Aidan Hutchinson, the second one was a love letter to the city and an introduction to some of the other players.

Whether it was members of the team explaining what Detroit represents to them, old footage of the Lions' mascot and the Silverdome, and a training camp visit from the legendary Barry Sanders, the city and its history served as a clear backdrop for Tuesday's episode.

There were also a number of players on the forefront, including rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Both of them inspired plenty of reactions from viewers, especially when Rodriguez thrived in practice and St. Brown named all 16 wide receivers who were selected ahead of him during the 2021 NFL draft when he wasn't training with his father and two-time Mr. Universe, John Brown:

Remembering those names certainly worked for St. Brown because he tallied 90 catches for 912 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie.

Other standout moments from Tuesday's episode was another memorable speech from Campbell and backup quarterback David Blough supporting his wife, Melissa Gonzalez, while she competed in the previous Olympics and trained for the next ones.

It all built toward the preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons, which was an unfortunate turn of events for Blough. After all, he fumbled the ball late in the fourth quarter while protecting a three-point lead, and Atlanta responded by driving down the field and scoring a touchdown in the final two minutes to secure a 27-23 win.

Attention will now turn toward Detroit's ability to bounce back in the second preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts.

It will surely be highlighted in the third episode next Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.