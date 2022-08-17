Report: Seahawks' Kenneth Walker Underwent Hernia Surgery; Expected to Play Week 1

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III reportedly underwent surgery to repair a hernia.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Walker is expected to make a full recovery and the team hopes he is ready for Week 1 "if all goes well."

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Tuesday that the 21-year-old was dealing with a hernia and the hope is to have him ready by the 2022 season opener against the Denver Broncos.

The 41st pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Walker will play a key role in Seattle's run-heavy offense when he's healthy.

Former Seahawks running back Chris Carson retired in July because of a neck injury he suffered in 2021, leaving an opening for lead ball-carrier. Fifth-year veteran Rashaad Penny has never played a full season in his career, so Walker likely will see ample opportunities in his first year.

Walker burst onto the scene in his lone season at Michigan State after transferring from Wake Forest. In 2021, he racked up 1,636 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on 263 carries for the Spartans and was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. He rushed for 1,158 yards and 17 scores in two seasons combined at Wake Forest.

During training camp, Carroll expressed confidence in deploying Walker as Seattle's lead back: "He could play all three downs and we'd feel comfortable with it."

While the Arlington, Tennessee native is out, Penny will get a hefty share of the carries. Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas will split the backup duties.

Once Walker is able to return, he will likely be the workhorse in Seattle's backfield.