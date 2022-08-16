Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Rumors: Jets Not 'Intent' on Move After Zach Wilson Knee Injury

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The New York Jets are reportedly not planning to pursue a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo despite Zach Wilson's uncertain Week 1 status.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Jets have "confidence" veteran Joe Flacco can fill the void until Wilson is ready. Wilson underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair a meniscus tear in his knee and has no timetable to return.

Rapoport noted the team has no plans on bringing Wilson back until he is 100 percent healthy. The Jets open their regular season Sept. 11 against the Baltimore Ravens, giving him a little more than three weeks of recovery time.

The San Francisco 49ers have been exploring the trade market throughout the offseason but have found no offers to their liking. Garoppolo's market was limited for much of the offseason quarterback shuffling amid shoulder surgery in March. He is fully cleared to practice but has been working off to the side at 49ers camp amid the trade rumors.

The Jets stood out as a potential fit when Wilson went down because of Garoppolo's link to head coach Robert Saleh, who was the defensive coordinator in San Francisco from 2017 to 2020. Saleh also brought over several assistant coaches from the 49ers, including offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, who was the passing game coordinator in San Francisco for Garoppolo.

A scenario where Garoppolo remains in San Francisco as a backup behind Trey Lance is possible but seems untenable. Teammates have raved about Garoppolo's leadership and professionalism throughout his tenure with the franchise. All it would take is a slow start from Lance, and the calls for the 49ers to make a switch would be loud.

The 49ers need to find a way to cut bait before Week 1, even if they have to outright release Garoppolo. If that scenario comes to pass, perhaps the Jets revisit the idea of bringing him in.

For now, it's all Flacco all the time.