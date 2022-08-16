WWE NXT 2.0 Heatwave Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

WWE NXT 2.0 Heatwave Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsAugust 16, 2022
WWE NXT 2.0 presents NXT Heatwave 2022, a night of title matches and heated rivalries coming to a head. With a card that could have graced a premium live event, this was likely to be one of the best nights of the year for the young WWE show.
Bron Breakker has defeated some of the best in NXT from Tommaso Ciampa to Cameron Grimes. However, his next challenger, JD McDonagh, is a sadistic man that has gotten in his head. With the NXT Championship on the line, both men knew this would be a struggle.
Mandy Rose has climbed up the ranks of great NXT women's champions with an impressive near-300-day reign. While she has overcome most of NXT's best, Zoey Stark was a ghost from her past that seemed to have her number, hoping to have her title soon as well.
In a pair of grudge matches, Roxanne Perez looked to make Cora Jade pay for betraying her and throwing away their NXT Women's Tag Team Championships while Santos Escobar put his career on the line to take back Legado del Fantasma from Tony D'Angelo.
In the final title match of the night, Carmelo Hayes would face the crafty and athletic Giovanni Vinci in a battle for the NXT North American Championship. Julius Creed also promised to expose the truth of Diamond Mine after weeks of turmoil.
It was a big night for NXT 2.0. Only the best and brightest would emerge victorious, and the brand could be witness to a new era of young champions.
NXT North American Championship: Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Giovanni Vinci
- Paul Heyman narrated the opening promo for NXT Heatwave.
- Melo caught Vinci in the ropes for an inverted springboard leg drop then caught his opponent with a superkick, but he could not get the win off either.
- The Italian Superstar hit a crazy running diving crossbody onto Melo and Trick then a springboard moonsault in the ring, but Trick got The A Champion's foot on the rope.
Carmelo Hayes found himself outmatched by the speed and power of Giovanni Vinci, but Trick Williams saved The A Champion. After Vinci powerbombed Trick, Melo reversed a powerbomb attempt into a headscissors takedown for three.
This match ended just as it was really getting going. Two of the best athletes in the business held a bit back. That is not to say it was anything less than good, but these two with five more minutes could have done something special.
Given how much help The A Champion needed to escape with his title, it would not be a surprise if there was a rematch soon. Vinci has been absolutely stellar in the ring lately and has earned a title run if the stars can align.
Result
Melo def. Vinci by pinfall to retain the NXT North American Championship.
Grade
B
Notable Moments