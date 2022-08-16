WWE NXT 2.0 Heatwave Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

WWE NXT 2.0 presents NXT Heatwave 2022, a night of title matches and heated rivalries coming to a head. With a card that could have graced a premium live event, this was likely to be one of the best nights of the year for the young WWE show.

Bron Breakker has defeated some of the best in NXT from Tommaso Ciampa to Cameron Grimes. However, his next challenger, JD McDonagh, is a sadistic man that has gotten in his head. With the NXT Championship on the line, both men knew this would be a struggle.

Mandy Rose has climbed up the ranks of great NXT women's champions with an impressive near-300-day reign. While she has overcome most of NXT's best, Zoey Stark was a ghost from her past that seemed to have her number, hoping to have her title soon as well.

In a pair of grudge matches, Roxanne Perez looked to make Cora Jade pay for betraying her and throwing away their NXT Women's Tag Team Championships while Santos Escobar put his career on the line to take back Legado del Fantasma from Tony D'Angelo.

In the final title match of the night, Carmelo Hayes would face the crafty and athletic Giovanni Vinci in a battle for the NXT North American Championship. Julius Creed also promised to expose the truth of Diamond Mine after weeks of turmoil.

It was a big night for NXT 2.0. Only the best and brightest would emerge victorious, and the brand could be witness to a new era of young champions.