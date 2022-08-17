NFL Players Thriving In New Situations Early In 2022 Preseason

1 of 5

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

In early July, the Cleveland Browns traded quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers for a conditional 2024 fourth- or fifth-round pick. It didn't take long for Mayfield to supplant incumbent signal-caller Sam Darnold as Carolina's presumptive favorite to start under center this season.

Even with his penchant for risky throws, Mayfield is more accurate and creates more scoring opportunities for the offense than Darnold. The fifth-year veteran played well in his limited time on the field against the Washington Commanders in Week 1 of the preseason, as he went 4-of-7 for 45 yards and led the offense to a field goal.

Mayfield's two completions on three third-down attempts stood out most considering the Panthers finished 29th in third-down conversions last year, per TeamRankings.

The Panthers have yet to name a starter for their second preseason game, but Mayfield already has the job all but locked up. They don't appear interested in giving Darnold another chance after he went 4-7 as a starter last year while completing only 59.9 percent of his passing attempts for 2,527 yards, nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Look for Mayfield to officially win the starting job sooner than later.