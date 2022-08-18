The Best-Kept Secret on Every NBA Roster Heading Into 2022-23 Season

30 of 30

Shooting has long loomed as a swing skill for Deni Avdija, and his first two seasons are a testament why. He hasn't found his three-point touch yet (career 31.6 percent), and it has kept him from filling a major role in the District.

However, the rest of his game looks ready for a big jump in the rotation.

Avdija is plenty plucky on defense and won't shy away from marquee matchups in big moments. He can hold his own as a secondary playmaker, and he's already a good decision-maker, particularly for a 21-year-old with only two NBA seasons under his belt.

Avdija might be more of a mystery than a secret given how much he needs to improve as a scorer and shooter. But if you buy his upside in those areas, then it's easy to see him becoming a two-way asset for the Wizards sooner than later.

