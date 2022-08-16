Adrian Peterson Knocks Down Opponent in Boxing Video Ahead of Le'Veon Bell Fight

Silas Walker/Getty Images

Adrian Peterson looks ready for his first foray into the world of boxing.

The former NFL MVP posted a video on Instagram from a sparring session in which he dropped his opponent with a quick combination, capped by a hard right hand to the jaw.

Peterson captioned the video "September 10," the date of his exhibition fight against Le'Veon Bell.

Bell has been posting images of himself in training for the bout. Both of the former star running backs look to be in great physical condition as they move into combat sports.

The Peterson-Bell fight was originally scheduled for the undercard of the AnEsonGib-Austin McBroom card at Crypto.com Arena on July 30.

Social Gloves Entertainment, which is promoting the show, announced July 22 the event was being postponed because of the "unavailability" of AnEsonGib.

TMZ Sports reported AnEsonGib was not medically cleared to compete because of a head injury.

On Monday, Social Gloves Entertainment announced the rescheduling of the event for Sept. 10 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

Peterson, 37, played four games in the NFL last season. He split time between the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks. The seven-time Pro Bowler has not officially retired from the NFL and remains a free agent.

Bell appeared in eight games between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. The Bucs released him in January. The 30-year-old announced in July he was stepping away from football this season to focus on boxing.