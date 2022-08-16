NFL Stars Jalen Ramsey, Derwin James, Kevin Byard Invest in National Cycling League

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Jalen Ramsey, Derwin James and Kevin Byard are competitors on the football field, but they have joined forces for a business venture away from the gridiron.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the trio of NFL stars were announced as part of a group of investors in the National Cycling League.

According to NCLRacing.com, the league's inaugural season is scheduled to begin in 2023.

It is described as the "first professional sports league that is majority-minority and female owned and values men’s and women’s athletic achievements and contributions equally."

The series is going to feature a closed circuit race around a city center, with events scheduled in Miami, Atlanta, Denver and Chicago.

Races will feature a scoring system that awards points to competitors after each lap to ensure "nonstop lead changes, high-stakes drama, and that NCL races will be the most exciting bike races in the world."

Per Michelle Kaufman of the Miami Herald, Miami will host the inaugural race in March. Teams will be comprised of 16 riders—divided evenly with eight men and eight women.

"The men and women will compete separately in criterium-style races on a one-kilometer closed-circuit course (.62 miles), earn points for each lap, and their scores will be added together," Kaufman wrote.

Fans with stationary bikes will also be allowed to take part in events virtually by logging in to races and ride along with the athletes.

David Mulugheta, who is ranked as the top player agent in the NFL by Forbes, is a co-founder of the NCL. Ramsey, James and Byard are all represented by the 39-year-old.