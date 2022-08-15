Lamar Jackson Rumors: Ravens Willing to Give QB Bigger Contract Than Kyler Murray

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Monday on the Pat McAfee Show that the Baltimore Ravens are reportedly willing to give quarterback Lamar Jackson a bigger deal than Arizona Cardinals star Kyler Murray.

"I would imagine the Kyler Murray deal would be the floor," Rapaport said (around the one-minute mark). From what I understand, the Ravens are willing, as they should, to go more than that. So that was $46.1 [million], if I remember correctly, in new money.

This offseason, Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension with the Cardinals that included a $29 million signing bonus and $160 million guaranteed.

In total value, Patrick Mahomes' 10-year, $450 million deal tops the quarterback position. In terms of annual average value, Aaron Rodgers' three-year, $150.8 million deal leads that way at $50.2 million per season. And Deshaun Watson's five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million deal leads the NFL in guaranteed money.

Jackson likely will settle somewhere between Murray's deal and the big contracts listed above.

The 25-year-old's contractual situation has been the major storyline of Baltimore's offseason, though Jackson told reporters any negotiations will stop once the regular season begins.

"Yeah, we coming up to it. It's coming up. Season's coming up," he said when asked if those talks have a deadline. "We're going to be good for the season."

Jackson, who is representing himself, can become a free agent starting next offseason, though the Ravens would assuredly use the franchise tag on him if a long-term deal still wasn't settled upon.

And Jackson hasn't appeared to have all that much urgency in ironing out an extension.

"Unless he has a change of heart, calls Eric [DeCosta, the general manager] and says, 'I'm ready,'" Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti told reporters in March about the possibility of Jackson heading into the 2022 campaign without a new deal. "Eric can't keep calling him and going, 'Hey Lamar, you really need to get in here and get this thing done.' It's not a GM's job. Eric can structure contracts any way he wants. I think we're a pretty aggressive team and when Lamar's ready ... we'll pay him when he's ready."

Bisciotti added at the time that he believed Jackson was more interested in improving and make preparations for a Super Bowl push than he was in going through the haggling process.

"It's unique, because everybody expects you to say: 'I've got to get mine now,'" he said. "The kid is so obsessed with winning a Super Bowl that I think deep down he doesn't think he's worthy. I think he wants that to say, 'Now I deserve to be on top.' I don't think he is turned on by money that much, and he knows it's coming one way or the other."