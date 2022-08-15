Le'Veon Bell vs. Adrian Peterson Fight on McBroom vs. Gib Undercard Set for Sept. 10

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Le'Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson will face off in the boxing ring after all.

TMZ Sports reported the bout between the former NFL running backs will take place on Sept. 10 at Banc of California Stadium as part of the undercard for the fight pitting Austin McBroom against AnEsonGib.

While the fight was initially scheduled for July 30, it was nearly canceled and ultimately pushed back because Gib needed medical clearance.

They aren't the only notable athletes who will be on the undercard, as former Los Angeles Laker Nick Young will fight Blueface.

The first game of the 2022 NFL season is Sept. 8 between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills. That the fight between Peterson and Bell is two days later suggests neither one will probably be playing football at the highest level this year.

"I know I'm not going to be playing this year because I want to focus on boxing," the 30-year-old Bell told Grant Gordon of NFL Media last month.

Yet Peterson sang a different tune while promoting the fight and said he doesn't want to entirely rule out playing in the NFL this season in part because training for boxing will keep him in shape:

"But since I've started, this is something that I'll continue to do. I'll continue to stay in the ring, continue to practice, get my skills right because it's a different ball game when you step in that square. Fortunately for me, I have some great guys around me that are experienced. My gym in Houston, we have a ring in there. We have a lot of guys sparring all the time, and I've had the opportunity in the past to get in there with those guys a couple times and here recently, obviously, getting ready for the fight. I just been kind of grinding, so I might see this continue to do something going forward.

"So, even after this fight, I will still be on my same routine, waiting for that next opportunity to present itself."

Even if the next opportunity doesn't come, Peterson will go down as one of the best running backs of his generation. The 37-year-old's resume includes a league MVP, an Offensive Rookie of the Year, four All-Pro selections, seven Pro Bowl nods and three different seasons when he led the league in rushing.

The Oklahoma product suited up for the Minnesota Vikings from 2007 through 2016 and then played for the Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints, Washington, Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks.

Peterson played four games last season, and his final appearance came during Seattle's victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 5.

As for Bell, he played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is a four-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler. He appeared in eight games last season, with the final one coming in Tampa Bay's win over the Carolina Panthers on Jan. 9.