2022 NFL Rookies Who Have Disappointed in Training Camp, Preseason

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made the controversial decision to use a fourth-round draft pick on a punter this year. After one preseason game, they may already want a redo on that choice.

Jake Camarda, the No. 133 overall pick, struggled in his preseason debut. The 23-year-old’s first punt went just 42 yards (and was returned for 13 yards) and his next went for 46 yards. Neither pinned the opposing Miami Dolphins inside their 20-yard line.

Camarda did show some promise in the second half when his third punt of the night pinned the ‘Phins on their 5-yard line. His fourth and final punt was the longest of the night, going 51 yards.

One of Camarda’s worst moments of the exhibition matchup was on a kickoff to open the second half. The ball went out of bounds, giving Miami great field position and raising further concerns about Tampa’s questionable usage of an early Day 3 selection.

While the Georgia product will get plenty of opportunity to show this performance was a fluke—he’s the only punter on the roster right now—the Bucs may eventually consider bringing in some competition to push Camarda for his starting job.

Camarda isn’t the first special teamer who the Buccaneers may have over-drafted in recent years. The club inexplicably used a second-round pick on Roberto Aguayo in 2016, a kicker who lasted just one miserable season with Tampa before his release.

If Camarda continues performing like he did in the preseason opener, this punter could join Aguayo on the list of the team's biggest draft busts ever.