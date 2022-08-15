Alex Rodriguez on Fernando Tatis Jr.: I Wish Players 'Would Learn from My Stupidity'

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, file

Alex Rodriguez wishes Fernando Tatis Jr. and others would learn from his mistakes about using performance-enhancing drugs.

Tatis was suspended for 80 games last week after testing positive for Clostebol. It was especially a disappointment for Rodriguez, who was suspended for the entire 2014 season for his use of PEDs.

"I wish that a lot of these young players who I admire so much would learn from my stupidity and my debacle," Rodriguez said on an alternate broadcast of ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball (h/t TMZ Sports). "And, it almost brings me to tears to see a kid like Tatis who's 23 years old, that for the rest of his career, he's just going to play it out."

The 47-year-old explained the lasting impact of his mistake.

"There's probably no Hall of Fame," he said of Tatis. "I'm not going to go to the Hall of Fame probably because of my own mistake. And that's heartbreaking for me. It's heartbreaking to explain that to my daughters. But that's on me."

Rodriguez received just 34.3 percent of the vote in his first year on the Hall of Fame ballot, well short of the 75 percent needed for inclusion. Other suspected PED users Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Sammy Sosa were officially knocked off the ballot in their 10th opportunity in 2022.

There is little doubt each deserves a spot in Cooperstown based on on-field performance. Rodriguez ended his career with 14 All-Star selections and three MVP awards, ranking fourth all-time with 696 home runs and 2,086 RBI.

But the PED use has left a stain on his career.

Tatis already has one All-Star selection and two Silver Sluggers since debuting in 2019. The 23-year-old has twice finished in the top five of NL MVP voting.

A wrist injury kept him off the field in 2022, although there were high expectations for the San Diego Padres with him nearing a return. Now he will miss the rest of the season, and questions will remain throughout his career.