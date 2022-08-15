Adrien Broner Withdraws from Omar Figueroa Jr. Fight, Cites Mental Health Issues

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Adrien Broner announced he will withdraw from his scheduled fight against Omar Figueroa Jr. due to mental health issues:

"Man, I'm going thru a lot at this moment in my life but I ain't go give up I set some more goals and I ain't stopping until I finish what I started but sorry to say this but I'm not fighting #August20th," Broner wrote on his Instagram account.

Broner was slated to face Figueroa Saturday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. It would have been his first fight since his Feb. 2021 win over Jovanie Santiago.

Sergey Lipinets will replace Broner in the main event Saturday against Figueroa, per Mike Coppinger of ESPN.

Figueroa wasn't happy with Broner's "excuse" for dropping out of the fight, calling for proof that he saw a mental health professional:

Broner said in his initial post that he has struggled when his mind wasn't 100 percent, and he doesn't care what people think about his decision.

"I have nothing to prove to nobody I’m a 4 time world champion in 4 different weight classes and if I never lace up a pair of gloves again I feel like it’s safe to say I will be inducted into the #BoxingHallOfFame," he wrote in the caption.

The 33-year-old has won WBO, WBC and WBA belts at different times in his career, going 34-4-1. He has struggled in recent years, with just a 1-2-1 record since July 2017. He lost to Mikey Garcia and Manny Pacquiao before taking more than two years off, returning for his fight against Santiago.

Broner recently said he wants to face Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition, but that plan might be delayed after Monday's announcement.