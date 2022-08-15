Bucs Coach on Tom Brady: 'I Don’t Think I’ve Ever Seen Him Throw the Football Better'

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tom Brady somehow continues to get better as he enters his 23rd NFL season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen discussed Brady's level of play through training camp, via Peter King of NBC Sports:

"I don’t think I’ve ever seen him throw the football better. It’s remarkable — 45 years old and the ball comes off his hand with such zip, throw after throw. How does that happen with someone who’s 45? It’s like a lot of things about him. It defies common sense. This just hasn’t happened before. What he’s done is incorporate his whole body into his throws. He has trained his arm to be a part of his throwing, not all of it."

Though we haven't seen Brady in a game yet this year, the 45-year-old has thrived since arriving in Tampa Bay in 2020. After leading the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title in his first year with the team, he finished 2021 with a league-leading 5,316 passing yards and 43 passing touchdowns.

There was an extra game on the schedule last year, but Brady's 312.7 passing yards per game were the second-most of his career as he finished second in MVP voting.

Despite briefly retiring and returning this offseason, it's clear Brady is not slowing down.