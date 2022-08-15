NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2022: Odell Beckham Jr., Mac Jones Among Top 51-100

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. will likely miss most of the 2022 NFL season as he recovers from an ACL tear, but he still has strong respect among his peers.

The free-agent wide receiver was ranked No. 90 in this year's iteration of the NFL 100 list, which asks players leaguewide to list the 100 best players in the sport.

The NFL revealed the players ranked 51st to 100th Sunday night on NFL Network:

Beckham is the only player in that group who is currently without a team. He split the 2021 season between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams but is recovering from an ACL reconstruction. The three-time Pro Bowler was injured in the Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

It's the second time in three seasons that Beckham has suffered a torn ACL. While he's expected to garner significant interest upon his clearance for football activities, it's unclear what level of play he'll offer on a twice-reconstructed knee.

It's already a banner year for the 2021 NFL draft class, as Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (No. 91), New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (No. 85), Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater (No. 79), and Miami Dolphins wideout Jaylen Waddle (No. 63) make their debuts in the Top 100.

Jones is the only second-year quarterback to make the list after Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson struggled to live up to their hype and Trey Lance essentially took a redshirt year. The Patriots signal-caller was solid but unspectacular throughout his rookie campaign, throwing for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns against 13 interceptions while leading the Patriots to a wild-card berth.

Arriving to camp with a leaner physique and a determination to build on that success, Jones could be in store for a breakout sophomore campaign.

Interestingly enough, Waddle may become a better player in 2022 while finishing with worse numbers. Jones' former Alabama teammate was an instant-impact star during his rookie campaign, reeling in 104 passes for 1,015 yards and six touchdowns. However, the Dolphins made a massive investment—both financial and in terms of draft-pick compensation—to acquire Tyreek Hill this offseason.

Waddle will likely be hard-pressed to top 100 receptions for a second straight season as Hill takes over the WR1 spot.

Pitts, meanwhile, should be the top pass-catcher in the Falcons offense after becoming the second rookie tight end in NFL history to eclipse 1,000 yards receiving. He'll be joined by rookie Drake London and a new quarterback in Marcus Mariota in what Atlanta hopes will be a revamped offense under coach Arthur Smith.