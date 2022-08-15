Projecting the 10 MLB Stars Playing Their Final Season with Current Team

0 of 10

Some of the star players we have grown used to seeing in their current uniform are playing their final seasons on those teams.

Whether it be free agency, a trade or injuries, circumstances are dictating certain players go elsewhere after the 2022 season.

A couple of weeks past the trade deadline, it's still odd seeing Juan Soto in a San Diego Padres uniform or Andrew Benintendi in pinstripes.

But more change is coming.

Here, we look at 10 MLB stars playing their final season with the current team, given either their pending free agency, trade market, or retirement possibility.