Yankees Trade Rumors: NY Still Eyeing Pirates' Bryan Reynolds amid Marlins Buzz

Michael Longo/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds is reportedly generating interest from multiple teams ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic reported the New York Yankees and Miami Marlins "have not stopped calling" the Pirates regarding a potential Reynolds trade. However, neither team has offered an intriguing enough package for Pittsburgh to part with the 27-year-old.

Pittsburgh is in fourth place in the National League Central at 40-58, making it a natural team to trade with a contender like the Yankees.

Yet Reynolds is under team control through the 2025 season, so there is no immediate pressure for the Pirates to trade him. He could still be an important contributor down the line when the team may be more competitive with a farm system MLB.com ranked as the seventh-best in the league at the start of the year.

The Marlins are not a contender this season either but checked in at No. 6 on those rankings, so they may be thinking along the same lines that Reynolds could be a contributor when the farm system is ready to hit the majors given his contract status.

Reynolds is slashing .257/.339/.459 with 15 home runs and 32 RBI in 84 games this season.

They are solid numbers but also represent a dropoff from last year when he was an All-Star and slashed .302/.390/.522 with 24 home runs, 90 RBI and a league-best eight triples. It was the second time in three years he finished with a batting average over .300 and proved he can be a power hitter who launches 20-plus homers in the middle of a lineup.

He would have plenty of protection to do just that in the Yankees' order considering Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Rizzo and more are threats to go deep every time they step to the plate.

Reynolds would likely receive far better pitches to hit than he does in a weak Pittsburgh lineup, which could help the Bronx Bombers parlay their excellent regular season into their first World Series crown since 2009.