NBA Christmas Day 2022 Schedule: Game-by-Game Preview and Analysis

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Of all the Christmas Day games on the schedule, this one might be the most fun.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors combined for an entertaining series in the Western Conference semifinals. And the action on the court was matched by the posturing off of it.

The trash talk didn't even end after the Warriors were crowned champions.

This matchup also presents a clash between a franchise that now represents the old guard and the kind of upstart Golden State was when it was embarking on a dynastic run in 2015.

When the Warriors were bounced in the first round of the playoffs in 2013-14, few could have foreseen them winning 67 games and capturing the first of their three titles in a four-year span the following season.

This Grizzlies roster is still looking for its first postseason breakthrough together, but the franchise has a cornerstone in Ja Morant whose confidence and swagger is infectious.

"The only thing I can do is give my respect to that team; they earned that," Draymond Green said after the conference semis, per The Athletic's Sam Amick. "You know, there was a lot of talk in this series of fouls and this and that, and this should be reviewed and that should be reviewed. I think it really started to take away from what was a really great, great series with two amazing teams."

Especially if Jaren Jackson Jr. is fully recovered from his foot surgery, this will be a great test for Memphis' contender credentials.