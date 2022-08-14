NBA Schedule 2022 Rumors: Bucks vs. Celtics Among 5 Christmas Day Matchups

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The second-round showdown between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks that went the full seven games was one of the most thrilling battles of the entire playoffs, and NBA fans will reportedly be treated to another matchup on Christmas Day.

Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reported the Celtics will face the Bucks on Dec. 25 during the upcoming 2022-23 campaign.

Boston had little trouble with the Brooklyn Nets while sweeping them in the first round of the playoffs but ran into quite the roadblock in the second round in Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

Milwaukee was the defending champions and jumped out to a 3-2 lead with Antetokounmpo leading the way and looking like the best player in the world. Even without an injured Khris Middleton, it seemed as if the Bucks were headed to the Eastern Conference Finals as they attempted to defend their crown.

And then Jayson Tatum dropped 46 points on the road in Game 6 to preserve the Celtics' season before they won the decisive Game 7 on their home floor.

Milwaukee very well could have won the series if Middleton was healthy and there to provide support for Antetokounmpo. The two-time MVP had to do the majority of the heavy lifting without his No. 2 option and averaged 33.9 points, 14.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals per game in the series with the Celtics.

Even that wasn't enough to outlast the eventual Eastern Conference champions, who went on to lose to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

While the playoff rematch between the Celtics and Bucks will be quite the draw, it isn't the only reported headline game for Christmas Day:

Fans will be treated to a matchup between LeBron James and Luka Dončić, a clash between Eastern Conference rivals in the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks, a playoff rematch between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies, and a potential playoff preview between the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets.

As is almost always the case on Christmas, there will be no shortage of high-profile NBA games this year.