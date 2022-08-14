WWE Rumors: There's 'a Lot of Plans' for Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 amid Injury

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Cody Rhodes reportedly may be a huge factor in WrestleMania 39 next year at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Speaking Friday on the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast, F4WOnline's Andrew Zarian said there are "a lot of plans" for Rhodes at WrestleMania (beginning at the 8:40 mark):

Zarian's comment came after it was pointed out that Rhodes is featured prominently on tickets and promotional material for WrestleMania.

Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 in April as the surprise opponent for Seth Rollins. He had been gone from WWE since 2016 and played a significant role in the formation of rival company AEW during that time.

Upon returning to WWE, Rhodes made it clear that he had his sights set on becoming world champion.

Cody had to take a detour on his road to the world title, however, as he suffered a torn pectoral muscle in June. WWE later announced that it would keep him out of action for nine months.

Rhodes remarkably wrestled through the injury at Hell in a Cell, defeating Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match in what was one of the gutsiest performances in WWE history.

If Rhodes does indeed miss nine months, it would allow him to return on the road to WrestleMania and perhaps have a match at WrestleMania 39.

Most observers seem to believe Cody will be back earlier than nine months with the Royal Rumble in January being the most logical target date for his return.

Having The American Nightmare win the Rumble as a surprise entrant would make for another memorable moment in his second WWE run, and it would set the stage for him to have a world title match at WrestleMania.

It is unclear who will be world champion at WrestleMania or if the WWE and Universal Championships will be split back up by then, but Cody as the challenger is a fantastic story that WWE would be wise to tell.

